Bihar judge in court, 3 armed criminals enter his house, rob family at gunpoint

SASARAM: A Bihar judicial officer’s family was assaulted and robbed by three armed men who entered his house on Tuesday morning after he left for work, police said.

Police said the incident took place at about 10am when first-class judicial magistrate Maheshwar Nath Pandey was in court. His wife, their five-year-old daughter and domestic help were at home.

Pandey is posted at the sub-divisional court in Rohtas district’s Bikramganj, 150km from state capital Patna.

In their police complaint, the judge’s family said three unidentified men came to the house looking for Pandey, saying they had been told to meet him by someone called Bhupendra Tiwary. When told that the magistrate was in the court, they requested the family for a glass of water. Once inside, the men pulled out their weapons and assaulted the wife.

Pandey’s wife told the police that they robbed the family of cash and jewellery. She said that the robbers also snatched her mobile phone and the ornaments she was wearing

Bihar judicial services association expressed serious concern over the incident and the security of judicial officers.

Rohtas superintendent of police (SP) Ashish Bharti said he was monitoring the investigation.

“Police are investigating the case and the criminals will be arrested soon,” the SP said.