Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar judge in court, 3 armed criminals enter his house, rob family at gunpoint
patna news

Bihar judge in court, 3 armed criminals enter his house, rob family at gunpoint

Rohtas SP Ashish Bharti said he was monitoring the investigation into the robbery at Bihar judge Maheshwar Nath Pandey’s official residence in Bikramganj
Bihar judge Maheshwar Nath Pandey told reporters that the robbers had taken away cash and jewellery (Photo courtesy/Livehindustan)
Published on May 17, 2022 06:57 PM IST
ByPrasun K Mishra

SASARAM: A Bihar judicial officer’s family was assaulted and robbed by three armed men who entered his house on Tuesday morning after he left for work, police said.

Police said the incident took place at about 10am when first-class judicial magistrate Maheshwar Nath Pandey was in court. His wife, their five-year-old daughter and domestic help were at home.

Pandey is posted at the sub-divisional court in Rohtas district’s Bikramganj, 150km from state capital Patna.

In their police complaint, the judge’s family said three unidentified men came to the house looking for Pandey, saying they had been told to meet him by someone called Bhupendra Tiwary. When told that the magistrate was in the court, they requested the family for a glass of water. Once inside, the men pulled out their weapons and assaulted the wife.

Pandey’s wife told the police that they robbed the family of cash and jewellery. She said that the robbers also snatched her mobile phone and the ornaments she was wearing

Bihar judicial services association expressed serious concern over the incident and the security of judicial officers.

RELATED STORIES

Rohtas superintendent of police (SP) Ashish Bharti said he was monitoring the investigation.

“Police are investigating the case and the criminals will be arrested soon,” the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP