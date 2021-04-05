Bihar judicial services exam postponed following Covid-19 resurgence in Patna

The Bihar Judicial Services (BJS) examination, scheduled from April 8 to 13 have been postponed following students’ request due to resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the state capital.

Timed with the rise in infections in Patna, aspirants launched a social media campaign seeking either postponement or cancellation of the examination and tagged governor Phagu Chauhan, chief minister Nitsh Kumar, health minister Mangal Pandey, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) chairman R K Mahajan, HRD principal secretary Sanjay Kumar and other officials.

“Please don’t be the reason for our deaths, save us from corona and cancel the exams,” said a tweet by one K P Singh, who claimed to be an aspirant. He tagged the tweet to the chief minister.

Patna is a major Covid-19 hotspot in the state with 1,254 active cases in total. The capital city reported the highest number- 372 positive cases. Total active cases in Bihar have shot up to 3,560, according to official data.

“BPSC’s stubborn attitude will make us fall prey to Covid. Keeping in consideration the increase in cases, the commission should delay the examination for now,” said another candidate Ajay Trivedi.

Another aspirant detailed out why holding the examinations as per schedule could pose grave risk to examinees. “The BJS exam takes place in two shifts, which is almost six hours a day. We have to be outside (our homes) from morning to evening in a situation when Covid cases are rising rapidly. It is not safe to travel to Patna and stay in a hotel for the duration of the exam and eat outside food,” said Ashish Sharma.

Following the flood of requests, an update announcing postponement of the examination was uploaded on the BPSC’s official website. The new date for the examination will be announced later, said the notice dated April 4.

Some students, however, expressed unhappiness over the postponement, calling it a wastage of time.