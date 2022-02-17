Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Bhaiye’ taunt: Bihar leaders slam Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

In a viral video, Channi is purportedly heard saying Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the daughter-in-law of Punjab and he will not let the “Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye” enter Punjab
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 10:05 AM IST
ByVijay Swaroop

PATNA: Bihar’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leaders have condemned chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s statement that he will not let “Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye” enter poll-bound Punjab.

“It is abhorring to see the way... Channi has denigrated and mocked the hardworking people of Bihar and UP [Uttar Pradesh]. It is equally shocking to see the glee with which Priyanka Gandhi is endorsing [the] CM’s statement by cheering and clapping. We strongly condemn this and ask apology from... Congress,” said Bihar minister and JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha.

In a viral video, Channi is purportedly heard saying Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the daughter-in-law of Punjab before making the “bhaiye” comment.

Jha referred to the role of migrant workers from Bihar in Punjab’s economy. “Does Channi know that the wealth and growth of Punjab are dependent on thousands of migrant workers from Bihar? And since ages,” said Jha. He called Channi’s comments “extremely shameful and in poor taste.”

Jha said only Congress leaders can have such disrespect for India’s unity. “Congress seems adamant at sowing seeds of disrespect between regions and communities.”

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi called the statement shameful and condemnable. “[Channi] gave this statement in presence of Priyanka Gandhi. Both these leaders should apologise to people.”

He added that Channi should know if the people of Bihar and UP stop going to Punjab, farming and industry will come to a halt there.

