Bihar lockdown: Auto drivers begin home delivery of fresh vegetables in Patna

Bihar government’s cooperative department has partnered with the state auto drivers’ association for quick home delivery of fresh vegetables in Patna. The service began on Wednesday.

Subhash Kumar, CEO of a green vegetable vendors’ association said the need for the tie-up was felt due to continued delays in distribution of vegetables booked online. He says the online booking facility started on April 30 and it received great response but no reliable method of quick delivery was proving to be the biggest hurdle in its continuation. “Many of old orders are still pending,” he said.

The auto drivers’ association members have begun the deliveries at a time when the city is under total lockdown, making the service effective and valued.

Rajkumar Jha, general secretary of the All-India Road Transport Workers Federation in Bihar, said this work has provided auto drivers a much needed source of earning. “As the city is under total lockdown, auto drivers have no passengers,” he said.

The cooperative department has offered to open bank accounts in the cooperative bank for the drivers involved in the programme. It is planning a direct money transfer to these accounts, he added.

Jha said the delivery facility could also be launched in other cities of the state if the experiment succeeds in Patna.

Vijay Dhari, president of the federation said it has also proposed home delivery of other essentials like food grain, oil, milk and eggs.

