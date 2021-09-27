Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Missing MBA student found dead
patna news

Bihar: Missing MBA student found dead

An MBA student, who went missing on September 25, was found dead in a pond located near Railway Colony under the town police station in mysterious circumstances on Monday, police said
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 09:20 PM IST
The forensic experts of Bihar police said that they could not ascertain the exact cause of death due to the body’s decomposed condition. (Getty Images)

An MBA student, who went missing on September 25, was found dead in a pond located near Railway Colony under the town police station in mysterious circumstances on Monday, police said.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Nitish Kumar, left home on September 25 around 8 pm to buy some articles but did not return.

According to the police, the killers burnt his face with acid to hide his identity. A thorough investigation of the case is underway. The forensic experts of Bihar police said that they could not ascertain the exact cause of death due to the body’s decomposed condition. “We have sent viscera, hyoid bone, blood, hair and nail samples to FSL for analysis,” said SHO of the town police station Abhay Shankar.

Begusarai range DIG Rajesh Kumar said that police summoned the family members of Nitish, who reached the spot and ascertained the identity with the help of the clothes he was wearing.

RELATED STORIES

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PU to begin new academic session from early Oct

Why Bihar ranks bottom in Niti Aayog SDG index? Minister blames unrealistic data

Unlock 7: Majority of pre-primary schools in Bihar to reopen after Durga Puja

Will Kanhaiya Kumar’s entry to Congress herald new start for party in Bihar?
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP