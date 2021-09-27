Bihar: Missing MBA student found dead

An MBA student, who went missing on September 25, was found dead in a pond located near Railway Colony under the town police station in mysterious circumstances on Monday, police said.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Nitish Kumar, left home on September 25 around 8 pm to buy some articles but did not return.

According to the police, the killers burnt his face with acid to hide his identity. A thorough investigation of the case is underway. The forensic experts of Bihar police said that they could not ascertain the exact cause of death due to the body’s decomposed condition. “We have sent viscera, hyoid bone, blood, hair and nail samples to FSL for analysis,” said SHO of the town police station Abhay Shankar.

Begusarai range DIG Rajesh Kumar said that police summoned the family members of Nitish, who reached the spot and ascertained the identity with the help of the clothes he was wearing.

