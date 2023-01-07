Bihar: NIA files chargesheet against four in PFI case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against four accused before the NIA special court of Patna in connection to “allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy with an intention to carry out acts of terror and violence, leading to an atmosphere of terror and endangering the unity and integrity of the nation.”

An agency spokesperson said that the chargesheet was filed under sections 121, 121A, 122, 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 13, 17, 18, 18A, 18B and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against Athar Parvej, Mohammad Jalaluddin Khan, Nooruddin Zangi alias Advocate Nooruddin and Arman Malick alias Mohammad Imteyaz Anwar, all residents of Patna and Darbhanga in Bihar.

The case pertains to the involvement of the accused and suspected persons associated with the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in unlawful and anti-national activities, who assembled in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna.

According to the chargesheet, the accused persons arranged rented accommodation in Ahmad Palace, Phulwari Sharif, in the state capital and used its premises for imparting training in the commission of acts of violence and holding criminal conspiracy meetings.

“The accused also collected funds, recruited members, organized training and encouraged its members to establish Islamic rule in India,” stated the chargesheet adding further investigations in the case are under progress.

According to the first information report (FIR), the first case was lodged on the information of assembled suspected persons in Phulwari Sharif about a plan to disturb the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme.

In July last year, the Patna police busted a suspected terrorist module in Patna, who were allegedly planning to make India an “Islamic nation by 2047.” Both the suspected terrorists were arrested and there was a plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit on July 12.

Police raided the place and caught two suspected terrorists namely, Mohammad Athar Parvez and Mohammad Jalaluddin and recovered several incriminating articles/documents related to anti-India activities.

During their interrogation, they revealed the name of 24 others. Later, police lodged an FIR against 26 persons, including the executive member-cum-secretary of the Bihar-Bengal regional committee PFI.

In December last year, the NIA filed a charge sheet against 11 people as part of its probe of terror training camps and recruitment of Muslim youngsters for the banned PFI in Telangana.

Similarly, in September last year, several top PFI leaders were arrested by the NIA in a country-wide raid for alleged terror funding.

The PFI and its eight affiliate organisations were banned under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on September 28, after a nationwide crackdown by NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) led to arrests and recovery of purported incriminating documents from offices and residences of the outfit’s office bearers.

The centre has alleged the outfit was fueling radicalisation and was involved in terror funding.

