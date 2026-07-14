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Bihar on flood alert as Nepal rivers swell

A majority of rivers flowing into Bihar from the Nepal side, including Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Kamla Balan and Mahananda, are in spate following torrential rains in their catchment areas in the neighbouring Himalayan country.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 10:26 PM IST
By Subhash Pathak, PATNA
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A majority of rivers flowing into Bihar from the Nepal side, including Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Kamla Balan and Mahananda, are in spate following torrential rains in their catchment areas in the neighbouring Himalayan country. In response to the surging water levels, the state water resources department (WRD) has cancelled the leave of all officials deputed to monitor the flood situation and carry out rescue operations if required.

The Gandak river in full spate at Valmikinagar in West Champaran on Tuesday. (HT)
The Gandak river in full spate at Valmikinagar in West Champaran on Tuesday. (HT)

Deputy chief minister and WRD minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said monitoring on all embankments of major rivers had been intensified, with district authorities directed to keep a close watch on the developing situation. “Currently, everything is in control as all rivers are flowing within their embankments, which are entirely safe. Officials have been asked to take preventive steps if any untoward situation arises,” Chaudhary stated.

The discharge of water at Valmiki Nagar barrage on Gandak river and Birpur barrage on Kosi has increased considerably in the last 24 hours. According to a WRD press note, about 2 lakh cusecs of water was recorded flowing through the Valmiki Nagar barrage at 2 pm on Tuesday, up from 97,000 cusecs the previous day. Similarly, discharge at the Birpur barrage rose to 1.85 lakh cusecs at 2 pm Tuesday compared to 1.72 lakh cusecs on Monday.

WRD officials said district authorities had been instructed to evacuate families residing within the embankments, while those in low-lying areas near the rivers had been asked to shift to safer upland locations with their belongings. Officials foresee increasing levels of water in rivers across north Bihar districts in view of the forecasts of heavy rainfall in Nepal’s Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki regions. The state government continues to monitor the situation closely to prevent any escalation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subhash Pathak

Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

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