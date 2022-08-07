Bihar Opposition parties take out protest march, slams Modi govt over price rise, unemployment

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with leaders from the Bihar Congress and other opposition parties took out a protest march in Patna on Sunday against the Narendra Modi-led government’s failure to reign in issues like price rise, unemployment, and corruption.

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who led the march from Saguna More in Danapur to Dak Bungalow Chowk, while addressing a gathering said that the procession would prove to be a milestone in the Opposition’s bid to expose the Modi government on issues such as price rise, unemployment, resolution of recurring miseries of flood and drought.

“The whole country is sick of corruption, inflation, and unemployment. They (the BJP govt) have been playing with constitutional institutions. The farmers here in Bihar are fed up with floods and droughts, but the government is looking away from these issues,” Tejashwi said.

He said that Opposition parties would not bow down despite the misuse of the government’s autonomous institutions against them and continue to rake up the issues of the poor, labourers, farmers, minorities, and all those harassed by the government’s anti-people policies.

Vehicular movement on Bailey Road remained crippled throughout the agitation as political leaders and workers, including Tej Pratap Yadav former minister Shyam Rajak, MLAs Ritlal Yadav and Bhai Birendra, accompanied Tejashwi on a rath to reach Dak Bungalow Chowk.

Earlier on August 5, Congress workers, led by Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha, took out a march to Raj Bhavan on the same issue.

