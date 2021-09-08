Bihar Panchayat polls: Nomination for 2nd phase begins

The nomination for the second phase of Panchayat polls to be held in 48 blocks spread over 34 districts of Bihar began on Tuesday and will end on September 13 with polling scheduled on September 29.

The blocks opened for nominations include extremism-hit blocks of Paliganj in Patna district, Durgawati in Kaimur district, Arwal in Arwal district, Nabinagar in Aurangabad and Ghosi in Jehanabad. In Paliganj block, a total of 183 nominations were filed on the first day. 91 of these were male candidates while 92 were filed by female candidates.

Till Monday, 10,225 nominations including 4,966 from male and 5,259 from female candidates were filed for the first phase of Panchayat polls to be held on September 4 in 12 blocks spread over 10 districts. Nomination filing for the first round will end on September 8.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) has appointed 160 observers in the rank of deputy secretary and above for monitoring the 11 phases of polls. “The observers will keep a tab on the polling process and counting. One observer will be put on duty through rotation in at least three to four phases,” said secretary, SEC, Mukesh Kumar Sinha.