Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar police arrest DTO for cheating people on the pretext of mining contracts

Bihar police arrest DTO for cheating people on the pretext of mining contracts

ByAvinash Kumar
Nov 10, 2023 04:29 PM IST

In the complaint, Mohammad Diwan alleged that the DTO forced him to pay ₹40 lakh with the assurance of giving him the licence for the mining tender

The Kaimur police in Bihar on Friday arrested a district transport officer (DTO) of Lakhisarai district on charges of duping a person to the tune of 40 lakh over a period of two years on the pretext of giving him a sand mining contract.

For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The DTO, identified as Mohammad Ziaullah, also holds the additional charge of Sheikhpura, a district notorious for illegal mining.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Kaimur SP Lalit Mohan Sharma told HT that the DTO was wanted in a case registered with the Bhabhua police on August 28 based on a statement given by Mohammad Diwan Shanshah Khan. Ziaullah was arrested from his official residence in Lakhisarai and sent to judicial custody after interrogation.

In the complaint, Mohammad Diwan alleged that the DTO, earlier posted in Rohtas, forced him to pay 40 lakh with the assurance of giving him the licence for the mining tender.

“I sold my agricultural land and paid 40 lakh in separate bank accounts of the DTO’s cousin and his wife, and 80,000 in the account of his bodyguard Mohammad Shamsher,” the complainant said.

Diwan further revealed that he first lodged a complaint before the additional director general of economic offence unit, NH Khan, who ordered the Kaimur SP to lodge an FIR against the accused after thorough investigation.

The Kaimur police eventually lodged the FIR under sections 420/406/409/120b of the Indian Penal Code, and Prevention of Corruption Act. During the probe, the police found sufficient evidence against the DTO to arrest him.

The police also found that the DTO and his relatives cheated many people in the Shahabad range the same way. “Some of them might speak out in the coming days. The DTO will be taken on remand for a detailed interrogation to recover the money he accumulated by cheating people,” an investigating officer familiar with the matter said.

The DTO had filed an anticipatory bail petition before the special vigilance court in Patna but the court rejected it on November 8.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Topics
bihar lakhisarai district
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP