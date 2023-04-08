Maoists wanted in over 20 cases of murder, arrested from Bihar’s Gaya

Bihar police in a joint operation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Task Force (STF) arrested two Maoist from Gaya district wanted in over 20 cases in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti on Saturday said that Maoists identified as Ramji Singh Bhokta, 35, and Mukesh Singh Bhokta, 28, both residents of Kachanar village of Gaya district, were involved in the killing of a CRPF inspector and four members of a family.

On a specific intelligence input regarding their presence in the Chakarbandha area, the joint team of police, STF and CRPF 159 battalion, cordoned off the hideout on Friday afternoon and made the arrest, said the SSP.

According to the police, the duo were involved in over 18 cases of murder, landmine explosion and attack on forces in different police stations in Gaya and adjacent Aurangabad districts.

Giving details, SSP Bharti said the arrested accused played an active role in the 2019 Chakarbandha encounter in which CRPF sub-inspector Raushan Kumar was killed. The duo were also involved in murdering four members of a family and torching their house at Maunwar village in November 2021, they also killed a farmer at Dumaria in December 2014, Bharti said.

According to police, all five were killed on suspicion of being police informers.

Escaping arrest for over 10 years, the dreaded Maoists were also involved in multiple attacks in the bordering districts of Jharkhand, said the SSP.

Police said upon their arrest, the Maoists are being interrogated by senior police and intelligence officials on the information related to the ultra-command structure, economic resources and sympathizers.

