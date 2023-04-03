5 top Maoists killed in Jharkhand encounter

Five top Maoists, including two who were carrying a reward of ₹25 lakh each on their head, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday, police said. HT Image

Six rifles, including two AK47 and two Insas, and several ammunition were recovered from the deceased, police added.

The five members were identified as Gautam Paswan, Ajit Oraon alias Charlis, Amar Ganjhu, Ajay Yadav alias Nandu and Sujit Bhuyian.

“Five top Maoists were neutralised in an operation in Chatra district. Of the five, Gautam Paswan and Charlis were members of a special area committee and carried a reward of ₹25 lakh each on their head. The other three were sub-zonal commanders, carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh each. With these Maoists being neutralised, their activity in Chatra and Gaya belt has taken a huge hit,” director general of police Ajay Singh said.

Officials aware of the details said the operation was conducted by Chatra police, CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) 203 and CRPF 134 battalion on the basis of a tip-off.

The encounter took place in Naudia forest under Lawalong police station limits, closer to the border of Palamu and Chatra districts. During the operation, the security forces also destroyed a Maoist camp at the location.

Police said the deceased rebels were named in dozens of cases in Jharkhand and Bihar Charlis was an ‘expert’ in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

“This is a major achievement for tpolice as Gautam Paswan and Charli Oraon were named in around 50-60 cases. They were also a part of a team that has killed a few policemen in Pratapur area in the past,” said Narendra Singh, deputy inspector general, Hazaribag range.

