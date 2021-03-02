Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar politician kidnapped in Patna, rescued from Sasaram a day later
patna news

Bihar politician kidnapped in Patna, rescued from Sasaram a day later

Pandey was kidnapped when he left his party’s Kidwaipuri office after attending a meeting at around 6pm on Sunday.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:29 AM IST
The abducted leader was rescued a day later from Sasaram.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

A team of Patna and Sasaram police rescued Rakesh Panday, a leader of Bihar-based Bharatiya Sabgoal party, from Sasaram, a day after he was abducted by Scorpio-borne criminals from Patna’s Kidwaipuri area late on Sunday evening.

“A special police team of Patna and Sasaram rescued Pandey near Tarachandi temple. The police team left Sasaram for Patna for further action,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.

Pandey was kidnapped when he left his party’s Kidwaipuri office after attending a meeting at around 6pm on Sunday and was headed to hire an auto rickshaw. Police teams from Buddha Colony and Kotwali police stations later reached the abduction spot and began investigations, during which Pandey’s cell phone was found to be switched off after the incident. Police scanned several CCTV’s footage to get a clue about the incident.

Also Read: Bihar police books landowners for illegal opium cultivation to check the menace

Pandey’s friend Raviranjan of Makhdumpur in Jehanabad district told the police that the Scorpio-borne men allegedly tried to kidnap him also after abducting Pandey, but he raised an alarm forcing the criminals to leave him.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cong MLA gives 48-hr time to catch nephew’s killers; kin blame security removal

Acute shortage of IAS officers in Bihar, many to retire this year

Bihar: Offline primary classes resume from March 1, parents still reluctant

Bihar social welfare dept seeks differently-abled friendly highways, underpasses
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar news
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP