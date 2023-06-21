Rain respite for Bihar after record heatwave spell

In a major relief from a long spell of heatwave, parts of Bihar received light to moderate rain on Wednesday even as cool breeze brought mercury down by three to four degrees Celsius, officials of Patna Meteorological Centre said. In Patna on Tuesday. Meteorologists said heatwave conditions will soon abate in the state as monsoon is most likely to pick up pace and spread over the state within 48 hours. (HT Photo)

Meteorologists said heatwave conditions will soon abate in the state as monsoon is most likely to pick up pace and spread over the state within 48 hours.

On Wednesday, heatwave conditions prevailed in just two districts — Jamui and Aurangabad — as against seven on Tuesday.

As per daily weather bulletin for Wednesday, majority of places recorded the daily maximum temperature below 40°Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Kishanganj stood at 30°C , Sitamarhi 30.7°C , Araria 33.6°C , Supaul 34.2°C, Muzaffarpur 34.4°C, Saharsa 34.5°C, Katihar 35°C , Begusarai 36.2°C , Vaishali 36.9°C,Bhagalpur 37.8°C, Patna 39.2°C, Gaya 40.5°C and Aurangabad 41.1°C.

Sheohar recorded 62.4mm of rainfall, Dumri 40.8mm, Sabour 36.8mm, Ramnagar 34.6°C, Gopalganj 31.8mm and Galgalia 25.4mm during the past 24 hours.

Weather scientist Ashish Kumar at Patna Meteorological Centre said, “Conditions have become favourable for further advancement of south-west monsoon in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during two to three days. There is also possibility of increase in humidity in the atmosphere and confluence of easterlies and westerlies which may result in intense thunderstorm activities. High speed wind at speed of 40 to 50 km is likely to prevail in the state.”

The MeT office has issued yellow-colour warning for heavy rain and thunderstorm activities in the state till June 25.