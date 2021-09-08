Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar researcher writes to PM, seeks return of Buddha’s bowl from Kabul museum
patna news

Bihar researcher writes to PM, seeks return of Buddha’s bowl from Kabul museum

The bowl, titled ‘Alms Bowl of Lord Buddha’ is learnt to be on display at the Kabul Museum in Afghanistan. Singh claimed Lord Buddha had given his bowl to the people of Vaishali
By Reena Sopam
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Amid the turmoil in Afghanistan where the Taliban have formed the government, archaeologists and researchers of Bihar have expressed concern for the safety of a bowl reportedly belonging Lord Buddha at Kabul Museum.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated September 3, researcher Ranjit Kumar, who is also an associate of late MP from Vaishali, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, said the lawmaker had demanded for the bowl to be brought back till his death September 2020.

The bowl, titled ‘Alms Bowl of Lord Buddha’ is learnt to be on display at the Kabul Museum in Afghanistan. Singh claimed Lord Buddha had given his bowl to the people of Vaishali.

Also Read | PM Modi launches key education initiatives for ‘education revolution’

“It was Raghuvansh Babu’s last wish. Almost a year has elapsed since he expressed it his last letter to the chief minister. He especially mentioned my name to be consulted in this connection. We are preparing for his first death anniversary on September 13. But the bowl is still in Kabul,” Kumar said.

RELATED STORIES

In 2010, in response to Singh’s request to the ministry of external affairs, then minister SM Krishna had said that the bowl was earlier at Kandahar and was restored to Kabul Museum during the time of President Najibullah. “The then minister also said that as the bowl carries inscriptions in Persian, a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) would be sent there. A team was sent there in 2014, but nothing came out of it,” he said.

PK Mishra, former regional director of the ASI and a part of the team that visited Kabul in 2014, said, “The inscriptions have a few lines in Brahmi script which proves it to be from the time of Lord Buddha. It’s a big bowl and must have been made during his lifetime for alms.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Senior Bihar Congress leader Sadanand Singh passes away; leaders pay tribute

Bihar to open Patna’s Patliputra Sports Ground tomorrow; only for sportspersons

Bihar Panchayat polls: Nomination for 2nd phase begins

Rain hits Covid vaccination drive
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP