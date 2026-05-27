In a bid to connect around 11,020 hamlets and habitations lacking proper road connectivity, the rural works department ( RWD) has intensified the construction of allweather roads after conducting a survey in remote and hilly areas of the state. The works would be completed in next few years.

Bihar RWD starts connecting 11k habitations in rural areas with allweather roads

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said the survey carried to identify habitations, tolas and villages in remotest corners of the state has showed that 11,020 such places exist where road connectivity is still lacking. Road up to length of 14,000 km would be constructed in phases to connect all such hamlets where road connectivity is still not existing, an RWD press statement said.

“ A survey was conducted to identify all remaining hamlets having no road connectivity with main road or linking road in 2025. Following the survey, hamlets identified will now be connected with allweather road,” said a senior official.

Sources said the government would spend around ₹9,800 crore in this project being done under the Mukhya Mantri Gram Sampark yojana in next few years. An administrative sanction has already been given for construction of 8,035 km of road to connect 6,078 habitations, a press statement issued by the RWD said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the works for connecting habitations without any link road in remote areas started from 2023 onwards and later, more habitations were included in the list of works from 2025 onwards after the survey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the works for connecting habitations without any link road in remote areas started from 2023 onwards and later, more habitations were included in the list of works from 2025 onwards after the survey. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“ Works already sanctioned for 2025-25 ,2026-27 is now being taken up on priority so that road connectivity to the remotest areas of all district could be given. There are chances the majority of projects would be completed by 2027-28,” said another senior official , overseeing the works.

RWD officials said the completion of all weather roads to remotest corners of the state in rural areas would help in providing better civic amenities to people and also help them in getting faster medicare , education and other daily needs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bihar bags first place in eastern India for rural sanitation: Bihar has bagged the first place in rural sanitation in eastern India in the “ Swach Sarvekchan Grameen-2025” , as a per a report issued by the drinking water and santitation department, ministry of Jal Shakti . This was stated in a press statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department, Bihar on Tuesday.

The press statement said Bihar had got the first place in rural sanitation in eastern India based on its achievements on setting up toilets , better waste management , participation of villagers in rural cleanliness and sanitation. Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal have got second, third and fourth places in the survey.

Pankaj Kumar, secretary, rural development department said rural sanitation and cleanliness in Bihar was not limited to implementation of various schemes but was got a dimension of higher public participation and mass awareness. He said regular monitoring and role of panchayats in keeping rural areas clean also yielded positive results.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the Lohiya Swachh Bihar Abhiyan launched in 2014, 1.50 crore toilets have constructed and 9431 community sanitation premises for landless families have been set up across the state. Under the same programme, collection of wet and dry garbage is also collected from every ward in rural areas . More measures have taken for disposal of garbage and also Gobardhan biogas units are being set up in all 38 districts, a press release said.