Amid rise in mercury, Patna govt schools to function in morning shift

PATNA: Taking note of the prevailing heat conditions in the state, the education department on Sunday issued orders to several districts, including the state capital Patna, to hold academic activities in government schools in the morning shift, officials said, adding that the order came into effect from Monday.

“All government schools including primary, middle, and secondary schools, will run in the morning shift from 6:30 am to 11:30 am from Monday onwards till the commencement of summer vacation. All government schools will ensure distribution of mid-day meals before 11:30 am,” said Patna district education officer Amit Kumar.

As per the academic calendar, summer vacation in all government schools is scheduled from June 5 to June 24.

Usually, the government schools function from 9:30 am to 4 pm from Mondays to Fridays and 9:30 am to 1:30 pm on Saturdays.

Other districts where orders have been issued include Saharsa, Munger, Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Supaul, Aurangabad, Arrah, Arwal, Jehanabad, Purnea, and Nalanda.

Meanwhile, Patna Meteorological Centre has predicted a rise in the maximum temperature by this week.

As per the daily bulletin issued, the maximum temperature in Patna stood at 35.5°C, Gaya 36.1°C, Rohtas 36.2°C, Khagaria 35.9°C, Banka and 35.5°C.

Officials of the MeT department said the maximum temperature is likely to rise by three to five notches in the next two to three days.