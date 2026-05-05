Bihar set for cabinet expansion on May 7; Modi, Shah to attend

With the results of assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory declared, the stage is set for the awaited cabinet expansion in Bihar. The extended cabinet of the Samrat Choudhary government will take oath at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan on May 7 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and many other senior leaders of the BJP and the NDA in attendance.

Tight security arrangements at the Gandhi Maidan for swearing-in ceremony of the Samrat Choudhary cabinet. (PTI)

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Preparations are in full swing at the Maidan with pandals being installed and security arrangements being finalized.

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary from the BJP took oath on April 15 with two Deputy CMs -- Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Yadav, both from JD(U). The expansion of this triumvirate cabinet was kept on hold as the assembly elections were in progress.

According to insiders in the NDA bloc, as per an agreed upon formula, the BJP and the JD(U) would have 16 berths each, two would go to the LJP-RV and one each to HAM-S and RLM. “The BJP and the JD(U) will keep some berths vacant for future, as it always happens,” said a senior leader.

The last Nitish cabinet had eight ministers from the JD(U) and 14 from the BJP, besides two from the LJP and one each from the HAM-S and RLM. All of them took oath with the CM, keeping nine slots vacant to be filled up later, but it did not happen.

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{{^usCountry}} In Bihar, the cabinet can have a maximum of 36 ministers, including CM, but the previous Nitish cabinet operated with a truncated strength of 27 blending experienced and new faces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Bihar, the cabinet can have a maximum of 36 ministers, including CM, but the previous Nitish cabinet operated with a truncated strength of 27 blending experienced and new faces. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the previous cabinet, JD(U) trusted experienced faces, while BJP created room for fresh faces while retaining some experienced ones. There were 10 new faces in the Nitish cabinet, including eight from the BJP and two from the LJP-RV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the previous cabinet, JD(U) trusted experienced faces, while BJP created room for fresh faces while retaining some experienced ones. There were 10 new faces in the Nitish cabinet, including eight from the BJP and two from the LJP-RV. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior JD(U) leader said that Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, who is on his maiden state yatra, might not be adjusted in the cabinet. He seems focused on getting the pulse of the masses before taking over any office. Also, since there are already two Deputy CMs from the JD(U) in the Samrat cabinet, his ministerial entry could be postponed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior JD(U) leader said that Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, who is on his maiden state yatra, might not be adjusted in the cabinet. He seems focused on getting the pulse of the masses before taking over any office. Also, since there are already two Deputy CMs from the JD(U) in the Samrat cabinet, his ministerial entry could be postponed. {{/usCountry}}

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BJP leaders said some more new faces, including those from the Bihar Legislative Council, might find place in the expansion to give a generational shift to the cabinet with a young CM. Most senior ministers in the previous Nitish cabinet, including former Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, might be retained. Similarly, other veterans like Dilip Jaiswal, Ramkripal Yadav and Shreyas Singh are likely to stay in the cabinet.

BJP upbeat after poll results

The election results have scaled up stature of the BJP. The party breached Bengal and came to power with a thunderous majority by ousting a giant among satraps -- Mamata Banerjee. It retained Assam and its supported alliance romped to power in Puducherry. The party won three assembly seats in Kerala. This stupendous performance will likely give party a leverage in deciding the prominent portfolios given to its ministers in the council.

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A party meeting was held on Tuesday at the party office under the state unit chief Sanjay Saraogi to discuss the modalities of the swearing-in function. It is likely to be attended by a large number of people from the state, apart from the dignitaries. BJP organisational general secretary Bhikhubhqi Dalsania was also present at the meeting. He said that the party is upbeat about election results.

“The installation of the first BJP CM in Bihar brought good omens for the BJP in Bengal. BJP chief and former Bihar minister Nitin Nabin also drew praise from the PM for his effective role in his first electoral test since assuming charge. The Bengal in-charge was also former Bihar minister Mangal Pandey. All this calls for a grand show, as Bihar really paved the way for Bengal, as both Modi and Shah had predicted,” said another senior BJP leader.

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The leader said that soon after Bihar, there would be swearing-in functions in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. “Bihar provided the momentum with smooth SIR drive and a decisive mandate in state polls, which was crucial for other states. In the midst of elections, the swearing-in of the first BJP CM was kept low-key earlier, but now is the time for a big show,” he added.

The oath ceremony former CM Nitish Kumar on November 20, 2025 was also held at the Gandhi Maidan. It drew a large presence of dignitaries, including Modi, Shah, several Union ministers (including JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan), and CMs from 13 states, including Yogi Adityanath and N Chandrababu Naidu.

Union minister Giriraj Singh said that the new cabinet will be formed keeping all factors in account, including social equations, to speed up Bihar’s progress.

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Soon after the elections were over, Choudhary was in New Delhi for two days to hold consultations with top BJP leaders, including Shah, to finalise the list of the BJP’s cabinet inductees. He also met former CM and Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar for consultations on the cabinet extension.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Kumar ...Read More Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues. Read Less

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