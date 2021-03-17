Bihar: Seven get life term nearly 10 years after farmer’s murder

A Bihar fast track court sentenced seven persons accused in a murder case in Bhabua district to life imprisonment on Tuesday, nearly 10 years after the crime was committed in 2011.

Bhabua district fast track court judge Om Parakash Singh found accused Bhorik Ram, Jay Prakash Ram, Ram Ashish Ram, Jitendra Ram, Munna Ram, Ravikant Ram and Umesh Ram guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the case registered with Ramgarh police station by informant Uday Pratap Singh, his father Raj Kishor Singh was sleeping near his tube well when the accused attacked and killed him on the night of November 25, 2011.

Following an investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet and the trial took place in the fast track court after the accused pleaded not guilty.

The court on Tuesday awarded life terms to all accused and also fined them ₹20,000 each, which if not paid, will result in an additional six months of imprisonment for the convicts, ruled the judge.