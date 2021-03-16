IND USA
Bihar man hiding in Ludhiana for years escapes from court minutes after arrest

A team of the Bihar Police had brought the accused, Sanjiv Kumar, 45, to the court to seek transit remand to take him back to his home state
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST

A Bihar man, apprehended for selling adulterated food, gave police the slip and escaped from the New Court Complex minutes after his arrest on Tuesday.

A team of the Bihar Police had brought the accused, Sanjiv Kumar, 45, to the court to seek transit remand to take him back to the state.

Now living in Gurpreet Nagar, Daba, Kumar was booked by the Bihar Police in 2017 under Sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Evading his arrest, he had come to Ludhiana and had been living here since.

Recently, three police personnel from Bihar – sub-inspector Shashi Ranjan Prasad, sub-inspector Vinay Sharma and assistant sub-inspector Surendra Rai – reached Ludhiana and managed to arrest Kumar on Tuesday.

When they took him to court for transit remand, he disappeared into the crowd and fled.

“The accused, along with two cops from Bihar, was standing outside the courtroom, while the third police personnel had gone inside. He was not restrained with handcuffs and escaped from the spot,” said ASI Sukhpal Singh, in-charge, Court Complex police post, adding that the police team did not coordinate with their counterparts in Ludhiana before the arrest.

A fresh case has been registered against the accused.

