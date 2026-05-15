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Bihar: Several senior IAS officers transferred in bureaucratic reshuffle

Bihar: Several senior IAS officers transferred in bureaucratic reshuffle

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Patna, The Bihar government on Friday undertook an administrative reshuffle by transferring and giving additional charges to several IAS officers posted in various departments.

Bihar: Several senior IAS officers transferred in bureaucratic reshuffle

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, K Senthil Kumar , Additional Chief Secretary of the Sugarcane Industry Department, has been appointed ACS of the Labour Resources and Migrant Workers Welfare Department. He has also been given additional charge of the Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Several officials were also relieved of their additional responsibilities. B Rajendra , ACS of the General Administration Department , has been relieved of the additional charge of the Education and Sports departments. Vinod Singh Gunjyal , who is Chief Electoral Officer , Bihar, has now been given additional charge of Education Department.

Kosi Division Commissioner Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as Principal Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department .

Rural Works Department secretary Divesh Sehra has been relieved of all additional responsibilities in the Mines Department. Tourism Department secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh has also been relieved of the additional charge of the Science and Technology Department.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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