Bihar shivers on ‘severe’ cold day, Patna schools shut till Jan 14

Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh on Saturday ordered for further closure of schools up to classes 10 till January 14 even as several parts of the state shivered under biting cold as “severe” cold conditions prevailed for a second day in a row, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Saturday.

“Academic activities in private and government schools for classes up to 10 have been suspended till January 14 owing to cold conditions,” the order issued by the DM said.

Earlier, the schools in Patna were closed till January 7.

Meanwhile, dense fog engulfed most parts of the state in the early morning hours, which reduced visibility to less than 100 metres at Purnea.

The maximum temperature in the state plunged by four to seven notches below the season’s corresponding normal, which made life difficult for the people.

The MeT centre declared “severe” cold day in Patna, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga , Supaul, Araria, Bhagalpur and East Champaran while cold day prevailed in Saran district.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold day in plains is declared when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below and/or is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees less than the season’s normal for two consecutive days while severe cold day is declared when there is a departure of more than 6.5°C in maximum temperature.

According to the daily bulletin issued, Gaya’s minimum temperature dropped to 4.6°C, the lowest in the state this winter so far.

The places which recorded low minimum temperature in the state were Nawada 5.5°C, Banka 5.9°C, Forbesganj 6°C, Motihari 6.6°C, Sheikhpura 6.7°C, Saharsa 7°C, Patna 7.2°C and Bhagalpur 7.5°C.

Neha Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Westerly and north-westerly winds are prevailing in the state at the speed of 6 to 8 km per hour. Apart from this, a low pressure area has been formed over the state. Consequently, the cold will prevail for the next 48 hours. A gradual rise in night temperature is expected afterwards.”

Meanwhile, Patna Meteorological Centre has issued an orange warning for severe cold day across all 38 districts on January 8.

