Bihar shooting: Police say 4 suspects identified

Police in Bihar’s Begusarai on Wednesday said they have identified four persons, who fired indiscriminately on Tuesday and left one person dead and 10 injured. Seven police personnel on patrolling duty at the time of the firing have also been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, police said two criminals on a motorcycle opened fire at separate places on the National Highway 28. The two used a towel to hide their identities.

Police said they scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras and found the four suspects riding two motorcycles.

Deputy inspector general Satyaveer Singh said images of the suspects have been circulated and that they were also collecting human intelligence.

Police superintendent Yogendra Kumar said they have put barricades across the districts to arrest the assailants and have formed three teams for the purpose. Singh, who met the victims undergoing treatment, said one of them was critical.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a bandh in Begusarai to protest against the incident. BJP workers and family members of the injured blocked the highway and shouted slogans against the administration. Union Minister Giriraj Singh will also visit Begusarai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ruling Grand Alliance has called the shooting a conspiracy to malign the image of the Bihar government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON