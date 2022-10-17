Bihar SIT to probe dacoity on New Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express: SP

PATNA: The Bihar police has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the dacoity on the New Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express (12274) on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Railway Police (Patna) Pramod Kumar Mandal said the SIT will be overseen by three deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officers. “Jasidih Government Railway Police (GRP) had referred the robbery case. Raids are being conducted at Barh, Mokama, Fatuha and its adjoining areas,” he said

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when the train was running 90 late.

The GRP on Monday lodged a first information report against unidentified criminals with the Bakhtiarpur GRP on the basis of the statement of an Indian Air Force employee Bibhash Kumar Jha.

Jha who travelled on the train with his family members, said that when the train departed from the Patna Junction around 1:30am, some miscreants boarded the train and started snatching belongings from the passengers.

“The gang comprised 8 to 10 men looted cash, jewellery and mobile phones from the passengers. They pulled a chain to stop the train and escaped under the cover of darkness ahead of the Bakhtiarpur junction,” said Jha adding that they also snatched a bag from his wife. The bag contained three gold rings, a gold chain worth ₹2 lakh cash and ₹20,000 cash.

When the train reached Jasidih Junction, angry passengers got down and staged a protest. The passengers claimed that there was no security personnel on the train when it began the journey from Deendayal Upadhyay Junction. The train proceeded for its onward journey after police recorded the statements of passengers.

