The Government Railway Police (GRP) busted a gang involved in stealing children and selling them to childless couples, and rescued a six-month-old boy on Thursday night. The infant had been sold for ₹3.5 lakh. Police have arrested a married couple along with four others. The boy was stolen on October 3. Bihar: Stolen child sold for ₹ 3.5L, rescued; six held

“The gang members have confessed that they used to steal minor children on demand and sell them for money to childless couples,” said Rajeev Mishra, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Railway. He added that the mastermind of the racket, Avinash Kumar, a rural medical practitioner (RMP), is still absconding.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arjun Kumar, Kiran Devi, Sonu Kumar Singh, Munni Kumari, Anil Kumar Shah and his wife Gudiya Devi, all residents of Vaishali and Samastipur districts.

The DIG told HT that the Hajipur GRP police station received a complaint from Sumit Kumar on October 3, stating that his six-month-old son went missing while the family was sleeping on platform number 1. “He realised around 4 am that his son was missing from his mother’s lap. On the directive of Rail IG P Kannan, Muzaffarpur Railway SP Veena Kumari constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace the child,” Mishra said.

CCTV footage showed a man in a green T-shirt sitting near the infant and a woman standing behind the child’s mother. In another clip, the man was seen carrying a child in suspicious circumstances. They were later identified as Arjun Kumar and Kiran Devi of Hajipur. Police analysed mobile numbers active in the area at the time and shortlisted about 10 numbers. A team subsequently apprehended the duo from different locations.

During interrogation, Arjun and Kiran named Sonu Kumar Singh and Munni Kumari. Acting on their input, police recovered the kidnapped child from a couple at Chaksaho village under Shahpur-Patori police station in Samastipur. The couple, who run a grocery shop and have remained childless for two decades, told police they were unaware that the child had been kidnapped.

During questioning, Sonu revealed that RMP Avinash had asked him to procure a five- to six-month-old child for sale. Sonu then contacted Arjun, who directed Kiran to recce bus stands and railway stations. Arjun and Kiran eventually stole the child from Hajipur railway station and took him to Awinash’s clinic, where the deal was finalised with Anil Shah and his wife Gudiya Devi for ₹3.5 lakh.

Police said the couple paid ₹1 lakh through UPI to Avinash’s account, while Arjun received ₹1.20 lakh and Sonu ₹1.30 lakh. Munni Devi worked as a nursing assistant at Avinash’s clinic. Investigators said the couple trusted Avinash as they lived in the same locality. “Avinash had claimed that the child had been abandoned by his parents at the clinic,” Shah reportedly told police.

The DIG further said that relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to kidnapping, trafficking, conspiracy and the Juvenile Justice Act have been invoked.

He added that Arjun’s father, Ranjit Rai, had been arrested earlier this year by the GRP for stealing a child from Chhapra railway station. In that case, an FIR was lodged on July 21 by Chandni Devi of Siwan, alleging that her 18-month-old son Kunal had gone missing from Chhapra station. The GRP arrested Ranjit Rai from Hajipur and rescued the child on September 17.