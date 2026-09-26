Patna, The Bihar government has introduced tech-driven facilities, including QR code-based wristbands, during the Pitru Paksha fair in Gayaji district to improve pilgrim safety and convenience, officials said on Saturday.

Bihar: Tech-driven arrangements made at Gayaji fair to improve safety of pilgrims

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According to a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department, QR code-enabled wristbands have been used to help prevent children and elderly pilgrims from getting separated from their families.

The wristbands will contain the mobile phone numbers and other essential details of the pilgrims' family members, it said.

If a person gets separated, an alert message will be sent to the registered family members, and scanning the QR code will help the authorities reunite a pilgrim with their relatives, the statement said.

AI and cameras will assist in identifying missing persons, it said.

Gayaji Pitru Paksha Mahasangam Mela is being held from September 25 to October 10 in the district.

Help desks at the fair feature a Google translator system for pilgrims arriving from different parts of the country and abroad.

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{{^usCountry}} Artificial intelligence will also be used for crowd and law-and-order management during the fair. The authorities will receive alerts with location details if the flow of the crowd increases at any spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Artificial intelligence will also be used for crowd and law-and-order management during the fair. The authorities will receive alerts with location details if the flow of the crowd increases at any spot. {{/usCountry}}

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The Gaya city administration is also undertaking a 'Kayakalp' campaign during the fair, with local children creating artworks related to Lord Vishnu on walls across the city, the statement said.

Free accommodation for 75,348 people per day has been arranged in the Pitru Paksha fair area.

The facilities include 943 toilets, 134 bathrooms and 74 changing rooms. A total of 280 hand pumps and 890 taps have also been installed for pilgrims, and the quality of drinking water is being checked daily at Public Health Engineering Department laboratories.

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Seventy health camps would operate in the fair area, with 125 doctors and 178 paramedical staff deployed, according to the statement.

The Indian Medical Association will also provide free primary medical care to pilgrims.

Special kitchens operated by Jeevika women have been arranged to provide pilgrims with nutritious meals at ₹30, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.