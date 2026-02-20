Bihar to ban vehicle-mounted DJs in wedding processions; action within 15 days

The Bihar government on Thursday announced that it will ban disc jockey (DJ) sound systems mounted on vehicles — commonly used in marriage processions — citing concerns over noise pollution and traffic congestion. A DJ procession on Patna road. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Rural works and transport minister Shrawan Kumar made the announcement in the Bihar Legislative Council while replying to a starred question raised by Independent MLC Banshidhar Brijwasi from the Tirhut graduates’ constituency. The minister said he would direct officials to examine the issue and initiate steps to enforce the ban within 15 days.

“No DJ will be allowed without permission,” Kumar said, adding that the practice not only violates traffic norms but also creates serious public inconvenience.

Brijwasi told the House that several commercial vehicles were being structurally modified to carry DJ systems, often in a way that concealed the registration number plates. He alleged that while district administrations imposed temporary restrictions during festivals, authorities failed to act against such “DJ vehicles” on normal days, especially during wedding processions.

He also claimed that excessive noise from such systems had led to fatalities and posed a public safety risk.

JD(U) MLC Virendra Narayan Yadav from Saran supported the demand, saying the practice contributes significantly to noise pollution and traffic snarls.

The announcement coincided with a road safety campaign launched by the transport department at Patna’s Adhiveshan Bhawan, where Kumar administered a pledge urging citizens to follow traffic rules and instructed officials to ensure strict enforcement.

The minister said chief minister Nitish Kumar’s vision was to place Bihar among the country’s top five states, and maintaining road discipline and public order would be an important responsibility of the transport department in achieving that goal.