Bihar to form milk producers’ committees in every village

In a bid to give a boost to the dairy sector at the heart of its rural development strategy under the Saat Nischay-3 programme, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that the Bihar government has decided to form milk producers’ committees in all 39,073 villages to raise dairy production. CM Nitish Kumar said JEEViKA ‘didis’ would be given preference during allotments of Sudha Milk outlets, promoting women’s entrepreneurship (HT Photo)

The ‘Saat Nischay-3’ programme is aimed at taking Bihar to be among the most developed states in the country by 2030.

In a post on X, Kumar said, “”Under the Saat Nischay-2 scheme, Sudha Milk outlets have already been opened in all blocks of the state. Now, under Saat Nischay-3, a decision has been taken to open Sudha Milk outlets in all panchayats as well. Out of the total 8,053 panchayats, these outlets are presently available in only 100.”

“These committees are intended to ensure fair prices for livestock farmers by enabling direct procurement of milk and eliminating the role of intermediaries,” he said and added that such committees have already been formed in 25,593 villages, and the remaining will be set up in 13,480 villages in the next two years.

“The Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resource Department has been given instructions in this regard. Directions have also been given to open Sudha Milk outlets in all panchayat areas by the end of the 2026-27 fiscal. This will enhance milk production as well as ensure a fair price for livestock rearers for their milk,” he wrote on X.

Kumar said JEEViKA ‘didis’ would be given preference during allotments of Sudha Milk outlets, promoting women’s entrepreneurship.

JEEViKA ‘didis’ are women associated with the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), which is spearheading the World Bank-funded Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP).

Kumar said that when the dairy business grows, new employment opportunities will be created for people in their own villages. “At the same time, the availability of milk and milk products will be ensured. This will strengthen the rural economy and bring prosperity,” he said.

State government officials said that the planned expansion of the dairy network is expected to generate employment at the village level, from milk production and collection to sales and processing. By creating steady local livelihoods for youth and women, the government hopes to curb migration to cities.

Beyond employment, the programme is expected to increase the availability of dairy products across rural Bihar and stimulate activity in local markets. Higher and more predictable incomes for livestock farmers are likely to strengthen purchasing power, with knock-on effects for the wider rural economy.

The government says the objective goes beyond boosting milk output. By linking dairy farming with income generation, women’s empowerment and local enterprise, it aims to promote village-level self-reliance and lay the groundwork for a more resilient rural economy.