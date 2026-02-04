Bihar to introduce Karpoor Thakur Kisan Samman to provide ₹3K annually to farmers

The state government will introduce Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to provide ₹3,000 as minimum monetary support annually on the lines of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which farmers are eligible to get ₹6,000 as monetary support annually. This was announced by state finance minister ( FM) Bijendra Prasad Yadav in his budget speech of 2026-27 on Tuesday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pay tribute to Jannayak Karpoori Thakur during Jayanti Samaroh at Karpoori Gram in Samastipur. (HT Photo)

The introduction of the new scheme from the next fiscal year would be beneficial for farmers in the state as they would now be eligible to get ₹9,000 annually under the central PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Samman Nidhi scheme.

The agriculture department has been given an allocation of ₹3,446 crore in the budget for 2026-27, which was laid in the state legislative assembly today. Out of the total allocation, ₹2,525.43 crore has been allocated for scheme outlay ( development works) while ₹921 crore has been provisioned for establishment and commitment expenditure( salaries, etc).

The state FM also said that the state government is working on the Bihar Agriculture Acceleration Mission (BAAM) as well as Bihar Agriculture Infrastructure Mission ( BAIM) for improving the agriculture market infrastructure, higher productivity of foodgrains and also give marketing platform for G I tag products, said the finance minister (FM) Bijendra Prasad Yadav in his budget speech on Tuesday.

The budget speech of the state FM underlined the various initiatives taken by the agriculture department in increasing foodgrain production, promotion and cultivation of Makhana crop and ensuring that farmers get due share of the price of their products by developing storage facilities, construction of cold storages and processing of food products.

Apart from it, the state FM also highlighted the state agriculture department’s target to increase the total production of pulses to 11.27 lakh metric tonne, oil seed production to 4.81 lakh metric tonne ,maize crop to 133 lakh metric tonnes in the period from 2025-2030 as part of the third edition of the seven resolves programme of the state government.

The government also highlighted the state being one of the leading producers of mushroom having total production of 44000 metric tonnes and also talked of 190 villages being developed as model villages under climate resilient agriculture programme as well as soil testing laboratories and soil health cards being provided to farmers.