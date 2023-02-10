Bihar to launch its 4th agri road map on April 1; thrust on crop diversification, nano urea

The fourth edition of the agricultural road map in Bihar, with focus on crop diversification, doorstep delivery of veterinary services, higher foodgrain production and better agricultural marketing, will be launched in the state from April 1, according to officials in the agriculture department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prior to the launch, the department has organised a conference of farmers and agriculturists from across the state on February 21 in Patna, where feedback would be taken about new initiatives required to be taken and incorporated in the upcoming road map for five years (2023-28).

Currently, the state ‘s agricultural policies are guided by the third edition of the road map (2017-2022), which was extended till March 31, 2023, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Agriculture secretary N Saravana Kumar said the exercise of taking feedback from various stakeholders, including scientists and experts, has been going on for the last few months. “We are working on various new initiatives to strengthen the farm sector,” he said.

Officials in the agricultural department said higher production of millets, oil seeds and pulses would be the thrust of the new road map, with the objective of providing farmers the option of crop diversification and enhance their income.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Digital agriculture — providing farmers latest updates on weather conditions and IT-related support for marketing — would be another thrust area. “ Use of nano urea through drones would be also a point of thrust in the road map. It is a new concept ,” an official said.

Nano urea a fertilizer in nano form, is considered cost effective and requires low quantity as compared to granular fertilizer, officials said.

“There will also be focus on agricultural marketing. Higher production of foodgrains will be a key thrust area as well,” the secretary said.

The first edition of agricultural road map was launched in 2007, two years after Nitish Kumar took over as Bihar’s chief minister.

State’s foodgrain production has shown a sustained growth in last few years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2019-20, it was 163.80 lakh metric tonnes, which rose to 179.52 lakh metric tonnes in 2020-21. In 2021-22, the food production in the state stood at 184.86 lakh metric tonnes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON