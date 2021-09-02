Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar tourism seeks permission from Patna DM to resume Ganga Arti

A trial of the Ganga Arti at Patna’s Gandhi ghat has already been done on August 23 with adherence to Covid-19 containment protocols
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Bihar State Tourism Developement Corporation handles cruise tourism and Ganga Arti in the river Ganga in Patna (Courtesy-BSTDC)

Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) has requested Patna administration to allow resumption of Ganga Arti at Gandhi Ghat on the banks of the Ganga river, citing reopening of cinema halls, gym, malls and parks in the city after the sixth phase of relaxations or Unlock-6 came into effect on August 27.

BSTDC, a wing of the state tourism department which handles cruise tourism and Ganga Arti, wants to resume the popular Ganga Aarti on Saturdays and Sundays almost four months after its suspension at the beginning of lockdown in the state in May 2020 following the outbreak of the second wave of Covid pandemic.

“But as all other institutions, schools, colleges, offices, parks and cinema halls in the city have started functioning, the state tourism intends to resume Ganga Arti also,” Narayan Prasad, tourism minister said.

A trial of the Ganga Arti has already been done on August 23 with adherence to Covid-19 containment protocols, Prasad added.

“And it again evoked a very good response. During the show all the Covid-19 protocols including social distancing will be followed. Besides, elaborate arrangements will also be made for the safety of the visitors,” he said.

The BSTDC has also requested for deployment of police force at the ghat during the show to manage crowds, he said.

A tourism development corporation official who preferred not to be quoted, said, Ganga Arti was started in 2011 in Patna after watching the charm the ritual held for locals and tourists alike in Varanasi. It was also meant to enhance evening attractions in the city and to bring cruise tourism in Patna under focus.

Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh could not be contacted.

