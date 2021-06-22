Bihar traders oppose odd-even for shops, minister says system to stay for now

Deputy chief minister Renu Devi, who heads the disaster management department, on Tuesday shot down a request from traders and businessmen to allow establishments to open on all working days of the week instead of the current odd-even day rule, saying the system was in place for “safety of people”.

Traders say the system is causing confusion and leading to losses.

In a letter written on Tuesday and addressed to Renu Devi, deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, the traders said other states allowed all business establishments to open on a regular basis as they eased lockdown imposed amid the second wave due to Covid-19 pandemic and suggested allowing all shops to open five days in a week while keeping them closed on weekends.

Kamal Nopani, chairman of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Bihar, said, “The odd- even system has created confusion among buyers. People tend to forget closing and opening days of shops due to which business is low and slow.”

“Things will change if all shops will be allowed to open every day.This is being done in many other states,” he said.

On Monday, the state government, while announcing further relaxations from Wednesday, directed all traders and businessmen to stick to the existing odd-even opening system till July 6.

The lockdown was imposed in the state on May 5 following a sudden surge in cases and has been extended multiple times since then.

Responding to the traders’ request, Devi said the odd-even system was in place for “safety of people’s lives”.

“If everything is allowed to open on a regular basis, there will be huge rush, which is risky. Social distancing has to be followed, as many experts have predicted the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic,” Devi said, adding that requests and suggestions of traders and businessmen will be considered if Covid-19 situation in the state remains under control for next 15 days.

“Unlock-3.0 has just been announced and made effective till July 6. But, we are considering opening colleges and universities in July. Opening of the shops will be reconsidered after reopening academic institutions,” she said.

On the other hand, CAIT president Ashok Verma said the odd-even system was also resulting in loss for the government. “Even the government is losing revenue. In fact, the loss of business on a single day is huge and recovery is not as easy,” he said, adding that they have asked traders and businessmen to strictly follow Covid-19 norms.