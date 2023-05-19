FUTAB delegation meets guv Rajendra Arlekar, asks him to resolve vexed issues

PATNA: A delegation of university teachers in Bihar on Friday asked governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to end ad hocism in state universities, especially in the context of filling up top university positions such as registrars and exam controllers.

The teachers, members of the Federation of University Teachers’ Association of Bihar (FUTAB), appreciated the governor’s initiatives including his decision to chair university senate meetings. They asked the governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, to turn the spotlight on a large number of vacancies in colleges and universities.

The delegation led by Bihar legislative council member Sanjay Kumar Singh said the higher education institutions were operating with less than half of the sanctioned strength and that there were delays in the promotion of teachers.

“The process for finding vice chancellor should start six months prior to the end of the term of the incumbent V-C… The selection for key positions should be on merit only and not on political or other considerations,” the memorandum said.

In February, Raj Bhawan approved the Statute governing the promotion of teachers of the state universities and colleges under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). A formal order was issued on February 15 this year.

“With this, decks have been cleared for the promotion of hundreds of teachers in the constituent colleges and universities, which had been stuck for over one and half years in some universities due to an executive order by the department of education in July 2021, which was later suspended,” said Singh.

The delegation appreciated Raj Bhawan’s steps for streamlining the academic session and called for a sound admission process so that the new session begins on time and does not force students to migrate to other states.

Arlekar earlier this month also approved the ordinance and regulations for four-year integrated courses, Bachelor of Arts / Science / Commerce (Honours) under the choice-based credit system (CBCS) as per UGC regulations (curricular and credit framework for undergraduate programmes) for its introduction to the universities of Bihar. The new system will be introduced in the new session.

The move is significant as Bihar’s universities hadn’t implemented the CBCS and semester system at the undergraduate level though this was common elsewhere.

FUTAB working president Kanhaiya Bahadur Sinha later said it was unfortunate that some universities were violating the law and clear directions from the chancellor’s office to clear retirement dues and the pension of staffers.

