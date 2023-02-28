Bihar woman claims she married sis-in-law with husband’s consent, alleges kidnap

The Bihar police on Tuesday said they have assigned a female officer to investigate a case where a woman claimed to have married her sister-in-law, allegedly a minor, with her husband’s consent and accused her elder sister-in-law of kidnapping the girl.

Police said even if the woman decided to enter into same-sex relationship, she should have been either a divorcee or unmarried. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The woman was already married with two children. Even if she decided to enter into same-sex relationship, she should have been either a divorcee or unmarried. I have assigned a woman cop to investigate the matter. It is a controversial issue as the younger woman is a minor,” said Krishna Prasad, the station house of officer (SHO), Rosera police station in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

The woman’s husband and her two children were living together along with the minor girl in a rented accommodation in the village under Rosera police station limits.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn on Friday when the woman’s elder sister-in-law arrived at their home along with 10-15 people and forcibly took the girl away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman then went to the police station along with her husband and their children to demand the return of her ‘kidnapped’ younger sister-in-law.

The woman claimed that she had married her younger sister-in-law five-six months ago and her husband was aware of their relationship and he had no objection to it.

She told the police that she loved the girl very much and could not live without her.

Meanwhile, situation worsened further when the woman banged her head against a wall in a temple and injured herself on Sunday, police said.

She is now undergoing treatment at Rosera sub divisional hospital.

“Nothing wrong in our relationship as we are deeply in love with each other,” the woman told media persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, her husband said that he supported his wife in whatever she wanted to be happy.