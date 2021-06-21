Bihar: Mob runs riots after murder, lynches suspect’s wife, torches vehicles

Tension prevailed in Adharpur area of Samastipur district where a mob ran riot after murder of a 30-year-old man and lynched the suspect’s wife and torched their vehicles and property on Monday morning.

No arrest has been made yet. A police contingent, including Bihar Military Police personnel, has been deployed in the area, police sources said.

According to police, it all started around 9 am when deputy mukhia of Adharpur panchayat, Mohammad Husnain, fired twice at his neighbour Shrawan Kumar over a petty dispute. The two were partners in property deals but had fallen out.

Eyewitness said Shrawan’s family members were busy preparing for a wedding function to be held in evening and were draining out the water after incessant rain. Husnain protested, which led to an altercation. Suddenly, he whipped out his pistol and fired two rounds at Shrawan, who was declared brought dead at the Sadar Hospital.

Agitated over the incident, locals attacked Husnain’s house and torched two vehicles. They also thrashed three of his family members, including his wife Munawwar Khatoon (35), uncle Noor Alam (60) and nephew Mohammad Anwar. After much struggle, the police brought the situation under control.

Samastipur superintendent of police M S Dhillon said Khatoon died on the way to hospital while Anwar and Alam had been refereed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

“The mob later also set on fire a customer service point run by the deputy Mukhiya at Khadi Bhandar Chowk,” the SP said, adding that the situation was now under control.