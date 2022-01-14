Bihar’s first floating solar power plant to be commissioned

DARBHANGA: Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA) is set to commission the state’s first two MW floating solar power plant in Darbhanga, said electrical superintending engineer Sunil Kumar Das.

As many as 40,04 photovoltaic (PV) panels, each capable of generating 500-watt electricity, will be installed in a pond in Darbhanga’s Kadirabad locality by Delhi based firm AVAADA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit Kumar Singh, the project manager of AVAADA, said the work for the floating solar power plant started in October last year. However, the foundation work only began on November 15. It is now ready for commissioning, said Singh.

The solar power plant will be directly connected to the utility power grid from where power will be supplied to consumers.

The project is a part of efforts to tap as well as to generate mass awareness about solar energy. The floating solar power plant has been built in line with the state government’s promotion of clean energy.