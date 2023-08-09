Special land survey in Bihar to be completed by 2025: State govt official

The ongoing special land survey in Bihar is likely to be completed by 2025, with the revenue and land reforms department already roping in additional field officers to expedite the recruitment of 10,000 new personnel for the process.

The department has also scanned and digitised 64 million revenue documents of various kinds and would complete scanning and digitisation of 160-200 million revenue documents in a year’s time so that they are made available online to people on a fixed fee, Jai Singh, the secretary of the revenue and land reforms department, said.

“We have the target of completing the special land survey in all districts by 2025. The process has gathered momentum,” he said.

Singh, who is also director of the survey, said the deputy collector land reforms (DCLRs) who are posted in sub-divisons have been made charge, settlement officers, which will help in monitoring the survey work.

The Bihar government is undertaking a special land survey to update land records in a phased manner after having already missed a few deadlines since it began in 2011. The last cadastral survey in the state was held in 1911 during the British rule.

Right now, the land survey work is going on in 4,927 mouzas (specific land area) in 207 camps spread over 89 circles in 20 districts. The survey will start in the remaining 18 districts soon, officials said.

Out of the 4,927 mouzas, the survey has been completed in 600, officials said. The non-updation of land records and discrepancies in land records are a major reason for land, criminal and civil disputes, they said.

“Once the new personnel join, the survey will get further accelerated,” Singh said.

On Tuesday, Singh held a monthly review meeting with DCLRs and instructed them to actively take part in the survey as charge, settlement officers.

“In total, the scanning and digitisation of 24 different types of revenue documents is going on. It includes cadastral, revisional, consolidation khatiyan, all types of maps, mutation, etc.” a senior official in the department said.

