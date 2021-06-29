Bihar: STET candidates protest near edu minister’s residence, cops resort to lathicharge

At least half a dozen State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) candidates and a magistrate received minor injuries after police resorted to lathicharge during a protest over the ongoing merit list row, near Eco-park under Sachiwalaya police station on Monday.

Over 500 candidates were moving towards the education minister’s residence to stage a dharna over their demand to include all qualified candidates in the STET merit list. The situation turned ugly when candidates climbed the barricades and tried to enter the minister’s residence, which is just 200 metres away from the place of the incident.

“An FIR is being lodged based on the statement of magistrate. Few candidates have also been taken into custody. We had requested the protestors to retreat as it was a prohibited area. However, they ignored the warning and became furious. We had to use mild lathicharge to disperse the mob,” Sachilwalya DSP Rajesh Prabhakar said.

During lathicharge, about half a dozen students were injured. A magistrate, who was handling the law and order, fell on the ground and received minor injuries in the incident, police said.

Additional forces have been deputed near ECO park to maintain the law and order situation.

Later, the candidates met the opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav and requested him to look into the matter. Tejaswi targeted chief minister Nitish Kumar over the issue and said, “This government is adopting a dictatorial attitude. It has become shameless. Nitish Kumar has nothing to do with the people. His government is spoiling the future of the youth.”