Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bike-borne criminals abduct 12-year-old girl in Bihar, demand 5 lakh
patna news

Bike-borne criminals abduct 12-year-old girl in Bihar, demand 5 lakh

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 7 pm when the minor was playing outside the house.
By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Image for representation. (File photo)

A 12-year-old girl was kidnapped by motorcycles-borne criminals from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The abductors demanded 5 lakh for her safe release, officials said.

“When the 12-year-old girl was playing outside with the cousin, motorcycle-borne abductors came and kidnapped her. We suspect the involvement of some known persons,” said Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police Jayant Kant.

“We have dispatched several police teams and conducted multiple raids at different locations to trace the minor,” Kant added. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 7 pm when the minor was playing outside the house with her cousin. Eyewitnesses of the incident informed that they saw motorcycle-borne armed criminals coming from the direction of Muzaffarpur-Samastipur National Highway-28. The criminals came and took the girl on their two-wheeler.

Police said that the abductors handed over a slip to the abductee’s cousin and asked her to deliver it to ‘Tiwari Ji’, the girl’s father.

Police informed that the letter was written in simple English and abductors demanded 5 lakh for her safe release threatening to kill her if the demand is not met.

RELATED STORIES

Kant added that they don’t have any information about the location of the child. Tiwari’s friends and suspected persons near his residence are being questioned to get clues about the kidnappers. The police have also asked the family whom they suspect.

Sadar deputy superintendent of police Ram Naresh Paswan told HT that the incident took place at Sherpur village under the jurisdiction of Town police station area. The minor’s father, Chandan Tiwari, is a contractor. Tiwari filed a kidnapping case against unknown persons in connection with the abduction of her daughter under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 369 (abducting a child under ten years), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Town police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IIT Patna witnesses 78% increase in pre-placement offers

Bihar Museum offered collaborations by Germany’s Goethe Institute to work on art projects

Bihar mulls rural development institute on lines of NIRDPR, IRMA

Bihar: Oppn cries foul as Dy CM’s kin, aides get contract of schemes worth 53 crore
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP