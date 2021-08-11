Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Bizman shot dead by 2 motorcycle-borne men in Bihar’s Katihar

The incident took place beside the official residence of a chief judicial magistrate, near the official residences of the sub divisional officer and sub divisional police officer
By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 11:16 AM IST
A 35-year-old businessman and school owner was shot dead while he was returning home after shutting his grocery shop on Tuesday evening. The incident took place beside the official residence of a chief judicial magistrate (CJM), near the official residences of the sub divisional officer (SDO) and sub divisional police officer (SDPO).

The deceased has been identified as Pampam Jha. He owned a grocery shop at Mirchaibari Chowk and was returning home on his motorcycle when two motorcycle-borne men stopped him near CJM’s residence and shot him from close range. He was declared dead at the district hospital. Jha also ran a private school for junior classes.

Soon after the incident, superintendent of police (SP) Vikash Kumar, SDPO Amar Kant Jha, station house officers reached the site.

Also Read | Three traders murdered in a day in different parts of Bihar

“A land dispute may be the reason behind the incident,” a police officer said. Meanwhile police have started obtaining CCTV camera footage from the area to ascertain the identity of the criminals. The SP said, “We are investigating the case from all angles.”

No FIR had been lodged till the report was filed, and police have started carrying out raids on the basis of the preliminary statements of the family members of the deceased.

