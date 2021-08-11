Three traders murdered in a day in different parts of Bihar

A jewellery shop owner was among three traders who were shot dead by unidentified criminals in three separate incidents in rural Patna, Samastipur and Katihar districts late on Tuesday evening.

In rural Patna, 40-year-old Mantu Kumar Gupta, owner of Maa Vindhyavasini Jewellers, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Bihta Bazar. There are at least 30 jewellery shops in the area. In the past, several cases of firing and killing have taken place in Bihta for extortion.

Police said around 8.30pm, criminals ransacked the shop before firing at Gupta from point blank range. SHO of the Bihta police station, Atulesh Kumar said Gupta sustained multiple injuries on his head and chest. Gupta was also involved in real estate business. The criminals assaulted his driver, Neeraj Kumar, as well for putting up a fight. Traders in the Bihta market believe Gupta may have been targeted for refusing an extortion demand. Neeraj said he saw the criminals fleeing on three bikes without registration numbers.

SSP Upendra Sharma told HT, “Raids are on to nab the criminals.”

In another incident, cement trader Rajesh Kumar Singh alias Raju, 45, was shot dead by six criminals on two motorcycles at Shivra, Samastipur. Sadar DSP Pritish Kumar said Singh owned a cement shop on NH-28. The incident occurred when he was returning home on his bike. Armed criminals intercepted him and fired indiscriminately. Police said Singh died on the spot. The motive for this murder is yet to be ascertained. Sources close to Singh’s family said he used to lend money and was also keen on contesting the upcoming panchayat election.

In Katihar, grocery shop owner Pampam Jha, 35, was gunned down in a posh locality. Police said Jha was targeted near the residence of a chief judicial magistrate under the limits of Sahayak police station area. The place is a VVIP area.

Jha was on way home at the time of the incident when he was intercepted by unidentified miscreants who pumped two bullets into his head. Katihar SP Bikash Kumar said Jha was rushed to the local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The police have taken some people into custody in connection with the murder. “The motive for this murder is said to be a land dispute,” said SHO Sanjay Kumar