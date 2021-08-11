Covid-19: Bihar seeks deployment of Rapid Action Force during Muharram

Bihar on Tuesday sought at least four companies (around 400 personnel) of Rapid Action Force (RAF) from the Union home ministry for deployment during Muharram even as the government has banned religious gatherings and processions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials cited communal tensions in the past for seeking the deployment of RAF personnel in Patna, Siwan, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur.

The state home department said the RAF personnel will be deployed at sensitive places of the state, where they will also conduct flag marches.

Also Read | Bihar man, wanted in murder and extortion cases, arrested from north Delhi

The state police brass held and meeting with top officers posted across the state and instructed them to remain alert and prepared for any eventuality.

Police have appealed to all communities to maintain communal harmony and issued a set of advisories for tackling any tensions or untoward situations.

“There is no question of taking out processions as no permission has been issued,” said a police officer.