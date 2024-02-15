BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav elected Speaker of Bihar Assembly

Senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was on Thursday unanimously elected Speaker of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. The election was announced after voice vote in which there was no opposition. (HT photo | Santosh Kumar)

After deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari announced the election of Yadav, chief minister Nitish Kumar and leader of opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav escorted the new speaker to the chair.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, chief minister Nitish Kumar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for this opportunity and unanimous election. I will work as per rules already laid down and seek cooperation to be the voice of you all,” he said.

Yadav said that running the House successfully will require the cooperation of everyone.

“The struggle on roads and the debate in the House are two different things and that should be kept in mind. I will also urge the young members to learn from the seniors to debate and discuss and contribute to state’s progress,” he added.

CM Kumar expressed his happiness over the unanimous choice for the speaker’s post.

“With the kind of experience you have, I am sure you will maintain the neutrality of the Chair to run the House smoothly keeping both the sides on equal footing and listen to all,” he added.

Tejashwi said he will extend all cooperation.

“I extend you best wishes from the side of my party and my father Lalu Prasad and expect the House to run as per rules and treat all sides equally,” he added.

Seven-time MLA from Patna Sahib seat, which he represents since 1995, Yadav was the minister in the Nitish cabinet from 2005-13 and later the leader of opposition.

Since 2020, he is the third Speaker of the 17th Vidhan Sabha.

The position fell vacant after the NDA government moved the no-confidence motion against former Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary.

Yadav started his political journey in 1978 when he became the councillor of the Patna Municipwl Corporation and deputy mayor of Patna in 1982.

He became the BJP’s Patna Mahanagar president in 1983 and Bihar BJP Yuva Morcha president in 1990.