 BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav files nomination for Bihar assembly Speaker’s post - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Patna / BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav files nomination for Bihar assembly Speaker’s post

BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav files nomination for Bihar assembly Speaker’s post

ByArun Kumar
Feb 13, 2024 12:45 PM IST

Yadav was accompanied by chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and other leaders

Senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav on Tuesday filed nomination for Bihar assembly Speaker’s post at the office of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha secretary.

The election of the new Speaker of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha will take place on February 15.
The election of the new Speaker of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha will take place on February 15. (HT Photo | Santosh Kumar)

Yadav was accompanied by chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and other leaders.

The election of the new Speaker of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha will take place on February 15, the Bihar Assembly Secretary notice stated.

The post became vacant after the removal of Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who was voted out in a no-confidence motion on Monday.

Also Read:NDA serves notice for House speaker's removal day after Nitish rejoins alliance

Choudhary was the speaker for less than one-and-half years.

His predecessor Vijay Kumar Sinha was the first Speaker of the present Vidhan Sabha.

Seven-time MLA from Patna Sahib seat, which he represents since 1995, Yadav was the minister in the Nitish cabinet from 2005-13 and later the leader of Opposition.

Yadav could be elected given numbers favouring the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Yadav started his political journey in 1978 when he became the councillor of the Patna Municipwl Corporation and deputy mayor of Patna in 1982.

He became the BJP’s Patna Mahanagar president in 1983 and Bihar BJP Yuva Morcha president in 1990.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
