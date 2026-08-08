BJP MLA files FIR against Bhagalpur jailor, inmates for plotting to murder him

BJP MLA from Shahpur assembly segment Rakesh Ranjan Ojha has fled an FIR, alleging “death threat” from four people, including the superintendent of Bhagalpur Special Central Jail Rajiv Kumar Jha and Haresh Mishra, who is serving the life term (till death) for killing Ojha’s father in 2016.

Rakesh Ojha

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Ojha’s father Visheshwar Ojha was the BJP’s state vice-president.

Other two people named in the FIR are Lambu Sharma, accused in the Ara court bomb blast case and Kuber Mishra, a resident of Jogia village under the Brahmapur police station area of Buxar.

The FIR has been registered under sections 351(2)/61(2) of the BNS.

In his FIR, Ojha mentioned that a letter was sent to his ancestral residence in Ojhwalia on July 8. “The letter describes the sender as Vikas Kumar a resident of Shahpur in Bhojpur district. It states that three inmates of Bhagalpur jail -- Lambu Sharma, Kuber Mishra and Haresh Mishra are hatching a plan to kill Ojha. The letter also accuses the jail superintendent of allegedly speaking to the inmates separately by taking them out of their cells and cooperating in the conspiracy. The letter adds that the conspirators have arranged a hand grenade and time-bomb to execute their plan,” an officer said, citing the letter’s content.

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{{^usCountry}} Haresh Mishra’s brother Brajesh Mishra is also serving a life term for killing Nawal Kishore Mishra, the prime witness in the Visheshwar Ojha murder case. He is lodged in the same jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haresh Mishra’s brother Brajesh Mishra is also serving a life term for killing Nawal Kishore Mishra, the prime witness in the Visheshwar Ojha murder case. He is lodged in the same jail. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhojpur superintendent of police (SP) Shri Raj said that an FIR has been lodged based on the Shahpur MLA’s complaint, and the police have launched a probe. “We have started our investigation into the complaint made by the MLA,” he added.