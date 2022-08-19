BJP questions presence of Lalu’s son-in-law at official meetings

The opposition BJP in Bihar has attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the presence of brother-in-law of environment and forests minister Tej Pratap Yadav at a review meeting of Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB).

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi sought to know from CM Kumar whether the ministers have been permitted to preside over departmental meetings along with their family members. “Have the family members and party workers been allowed to dictate the officers and the officials were made to oblige them?” he asked.

Modi, currently a Rajya Sabha member, also questioned the presence of RJD workers in the departmental meeting conducted by deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav the other day.

A video clip of Tej Pratap’s brother in-law Shailesh Kumar, who is the husband of RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, taking part in the meeting of BSPCB on Thursday has been circulating on the social media.

Bihar BJP spokesman and national general secretary of the party’s OBC wing, Nikhil Anand also took a swipe at the government. “With Shailesh Kumar accompanying him in official meetings and events, Tej Prarap Yadav is sure to become one of the outstanding ministers of the Nitish cabinet,” he said.

Shailesh may not be in the active politics, but his activities suddenly shoot up in the governance when the RJD comes in power, said a senior Congress leader, adding that the party seniors must step in to curb the family’s interference in the governance. “It would turn out be detrimental for the government’s image and its longevity,” he said, pleading not be named.

RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav said the BJP leaders were raking up insignificant issues. “Everyone knows how some of the BJP ministers ran their ministries. Their relatives and family members used to call the shots. There is no harm in seeking advice from anyone whether he/she belongs to any political party or the family,” he said.

