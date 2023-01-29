BJP top brass clear about no alliance with Nitish’s JD-U anymore: Sushi Modi

PATNA: Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday said that that there was no question of any pact with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar anymore, as he had become a liability.

Modi said that JD-U won 44 seats when Narendra Modi campaigned for JD-U. “Else, JD-U would have been relegated to 15 seats. Now, Nitish Kumar has lost his strength. Be it RJD or any other party, he does not have the ability to get votes transferee. It is good riddance for the BJP, which will have the opportunity to form a government on its own in 2025. BJP will also win handsomely in 2024,” he said.

Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde said at the party state executive meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda were clear in their mind that there could be no alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JD-U. “Kumar did not cheat the BJP only, but also the people’s mandate. There can be no alliance with him in this lifetime. He is now a liability, with no power to transfer votes. Alliance is done with one who is strong,” he said.

On the prospect of JD-U Parliamentary Board chairman Upendra Kushwaha switching over to the BJP in the wake of his continued attack on party leadership, Modi said it was not in his knowledge and it was also not in his purview.

A couple of days ago, Modi had said that there were ample hints about an impending upheaval in Bihar, as all was not appearing well in the Grand Alliance (GA) due to growing distrust among the constituents and JD-U’s internal dissension.

JD-U leader and former Islampur MLA Rajiv Ranjan, however, attacked the BJP, describing it as an anti-poor party and heavily tilted towards corporates. “It thrives on false publicity and by pampering corporates. Poor are getting poorer and prices are rising but the party has no concern for them. The much-hyped Ujjwala scheme is an abject failure due to unaffordable gas cylinders and the women have once again started using crowding cakes and wood for cooking,” he said.

