BPSC announces fresh dates for prelims, introduces smart lock to curb paper leak
PATNA: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday announced fresh dates for conducting the 67th combined preliminary examination after it was cancelled on May 8 following a paper leak, a BPSC official said.
According to the official, the preliminary examination will be held on September 20 and 22. As per the new exam schedule of BSPC, at least 12 other competitive exams have been scheduled between September till November.
More than 6 lakh students are likely to take the exam across the state. BPSC is all set to introduce new changes for conducting the exam in a free and fair manner, the official said.
“After the recent paper leak case, the commission has reviewed the entire process of conducting examinations without any loopholes. The board has decided to conduct the exam in double shifts, especially in those cities where the number of candidates is comparatively larger. Apart from this, results will be prepared on a percentile basis this time,” said Atul Prasad, BPSC chairman.
Prasad said a smart lock system will be used to carry question papers and ensure confidentiality.
“The smart lock will show the time and location of opening the lock which will prevent tampering with the papers. We are also planning to install jammers to stop internet connectivity at exam centers. We are taking stringent measures to conduct the exam in a fair manner,” Prasad said.
BPSC is conducting the 67th prelims exams to fill 807 vacant seats in various government departments.
State to organise pro-govinda league to promote dahi handi
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde accorded the status of sport to dahi handi and said that the state government will promote 'the sport' by organising pro-govinda league from next year, on the lines of the commercial events organised in countries like Spain and China. Once they receive the status of a sport, the govindas will be entitled to government jobs from the 5% quota reserved for the sportsmen.
Police officer arrests murder suspect after spiritual guru’s advice, suspended
A police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has been suspended afterthe Bamitha police officer, assistant sub-inspector Anil Sharma,e allegedly reached out to a self-styled spiritual guru to help solve the murder of a 17-year-old girl found dead in a well, people aware of the matter said. When his relatives confronted the police, his superior, town inspector Pankaj Sharma showed them the video of the conversation between Sharma and the self-styled spiritual guru Pandokhar Sarkar. The video soon reached social media.
Man killed by speeding MSRTC bus at Khopat depot in Thane
A 46-year-old man who went to reserve bus tickets for The deceased, resident of Lokmanya Nagar, 46, Gopal Khedekar,'s village in Konkan for Ganeshotsav was mowed down by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus while he was entering the bus depot at Khopat in Thane. The bus driver did not see him cross the road and rammed into him. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed during the treatment. The deceased, resident of Lokmanya Nagar, 46, Gopal Khedekar, had five children.
Warring Sena factions bring session to a temporary halt
Mumbai The proceedings of the House had to be interrupted on the second day of the state assembly on Thursday after the two Shiv Sena factions locked horns over a decision taken by the previous Uddhav Thackeray government. Deputy chairman Neelam Gorhe also got support from other legislators from the Shinde faction and Bharatiya Janata Party. Following this, the deputy chairman adjourned the proceedings for five minutes.
Navi Mumbai football players dejected over FIFA suspension of AIFF
The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the 42 under-17 girl students coached by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to play some special matches in connection with the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 looks improbable following the suspension of All India Football Federation by the world governing body for football. FIFA suspended All India Football Federation for 'undue influence from third parties'. The civic administration was determined to play the perfect host for the grand event.
