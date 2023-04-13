Teacher in Patna thrashed for expelling student who was caught cheating: Police

A teacher from Patna’s BRM College Munger was allegedly thrashed by a student who was expelled after being caught for cheating in an examination.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

The association of college teachers met Munger superintendent of police on Thursday seeking immediate arrest of the accused.

“We have taken the incident seriously and the complaint has been lodged with police,” examination controller Ramashish Purvey said.

“We have barred the erring student for three years from appearing for the examination. The teacher is undergoing medical treatment”, he said.

On Wednesday, a delegation of teachers led by association secretary Prof Abhay Kumar met vice chancellor Prof Shyama Roy and demanded security for teachers.

“One guard has been deputed at the college centre”, Prof Kumar said adding, “The University has conceded all our demands and now examination will be conducted in the tune of BPSC examination and examinees will have to undergo strict frisking.”

“SP has assured that the arrest of the student against whom FIR has been lodged will be made immediately”, he said.

Soon after the incident, college teachers went on strike forcing the administration to arrange teachers for invigilation duty from other colleges.

“We somehow managed to conduct the examination on Wednesday as all the teachers boycotted the invigilation duty to protest the incident,” Prof Kanchan Gupta, principal of the college said.

Later, the teacher lodged an FIR at Basudevpur police station against the student under various sections.

