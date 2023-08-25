Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Patna News / Bodh Gaya: Cop dies of gunshot wounds as carbine goes off

Bodh Gaya: Cop dies of gunshot wounds as carbine goes off

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Aug 25, 2023 10:08 PM IST

A Bihar Special Auxiliary police havildar died from accidental gunshot wounds at the Mahabodhi Mahavihara Temple in Bodh Gaya. The incident occurred when the officer fell on the ground and his automatic weapon discharged, resulting in four bullet injuries.

A Bihar Special Auxiliary police (BSAP) havildar died of gunshot wounds after his service weapon went off accidentally on the premises of Mahabodhi Mahavihara Temple at Bihar’s Bodh Gaya on Friday, police said.

At Bodhgaya on Friday, shortly after a police constable was found lying in a pool of blood, with gunshot injuries on head. (HT photo)

The havildar, identified as Amarjit Kumar Yadav (45), was on sentry duty with his service weapon (Carbine). Preliminary investigation suggested he accidentally fell on the ground and his automatic weapon went off. He received four bullet injuries.

Gaya SSP Kumar Ashish said the incident occurred around 1.40 pm. “Upon hearing the gunshots, jawans immediately took position and informed their superiors as well as district police. His colleagues reached the spot and found him in a pool of blood. His weapon, a carbine gun, was lying beside him,” said the SSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Topics
bodh gaya service weapon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP